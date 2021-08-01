-
A county board in western Michigan has voted to evict a Planned Parenthood health clinic from the county's Department of Public Health building.The 6-2…
The Michigan appeals court for the first time has affirmed the use of new DNA testing technology to assist authorities in investigating a crime.The court…
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been charged in the accidental shooting of his 14-year-old sister at their home in western Michigan.The shooting…
A teen was recently attacked in Muskegon County. Officials say it’s because he’s gay. Now prosecutors and lawmakers are calling on the legislature to…