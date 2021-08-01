National Football League

-
The first round of the NFL Draft takes place tonight! We discuss what are the possibilities for the Detroit Lions, who have the number seven pick. Also,…
The Detroit Lions blew another lead, this time against the New Orleans Saints, resulting in the loss. Al recaps it all, while also looking at other big…
The Lions do what they always do... find a way to lose. We recap. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we center things on the Chicago Bears comeback…
The NFL is back and we got all the chatter right here! Also, we preview Bears / Lions this weekend. Can the Honolulu Blue get off the a solid start?On…
False positive coronavirus tests are causing multiple NFL teams to reevaluate how the prepare for the upcoming NFL season. How is this confusion happening…
Michigan State athletes return to campus and undergo coronavirus testing; Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren aims to improve race relations; Will Colin…
Darius Slay being traded from the Detroit Lions; Jason Ruff of the Odessa Jackalopes; The cancellation of hockeyOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin,…
A week after the winningnest football coach in Michigan State history, Mark Dantonio, announced his retirment in the wake of alleged NCAA violations and a…
MSU men's basketball falls hard at Purdue; NFL playoffs weekend; College football national championship tonight.On today's Current Sports with Al Martin…
Tom Izzo weekly press conference; Michigan State men's basketball on the road against Northwestern; NFL power rankings On today's Current Sports with Al…