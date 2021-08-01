National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

-
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of steering problems in about 270,000 SUVs made by Fiat Chrysler.The National Highway Traffic Safety…
Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.Click here to key…
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a suspension part on Nissan Altimas can come loose from the frame due to corrosion.The probe by…
U.S. safety regulators are trying to figure out why the power tailgates on some Ford F-Series pickup trucks can open unexpectedly while the trucks are…
U.S. safety regulators are investigating whether some older Goodyear motor home tires can fail and cause crashes and possibly deaths.The National Highway…
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and…