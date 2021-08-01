-
State regulators have ordered another credit for natural gas customers of DTE Energy, the result of changes in federal tax law.The Public Service…
The Lansing Board of Water and Light has broken ground on a new $500 million power plant in Delta Township. The Delta Energy Park along South Canal Street…
The state of Michigan is urging farmers to give up free natural gas.The Michigan Agency for Energy says 129 properties, mostly in the center of the state,…
Officials say Detroit's Belle Isle is without natural gas service after a utility contractor struck a line while working to upgrade the electrical grid at…
A controversial pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac is on its way toward being decommissioned. Sort of.…
Michigan officials have approved an energy company's request to build two natural-gas-fired turbines outside Detroit.The Detroit News reports that the…
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is announcing its biggest-ever project. The utility will build a new natural gas plant in Delta Township. At a price…