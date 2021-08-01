-
DTE Energy Co. announced Tuesday that it is seeking permission to build a natural gas-fired power plant northeast of Detroit as the utility moves forward…
-
Consumers Energy plans to spend nearly $440 million this year to help modernize its natural gas system.The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. says…
-
The last 20 years has seen the introduction of more birds into the wild than the previous four centuries.The trade in caged birds poses a risk to native…
-
It’s been about 30 years since Michigan saw an outbreak of spruce budworm, but the little insects are now back in a big way. Current State talks with Bob…
-
For decades, first time visitors to the Natural Resources building on the MSU campus have been startled by the guard keeping watch by the north doors.…
-
In the natural world, it’s fair to say that if amphibians aren’t happy, then nobody’s happy. Frogs and toads are incredibly sensitive to water quality,…
-
Last week, a Michigan-made home video created a stir on the internet, particularly among animal lovers. It showed a pair of adult moose in Michigan’s…
-
After a year filled with controversy, Michigan will hold it’s first wolf hunt in nearly 40 years. 1,200 licensed hunters will head to three designated…
-
The U.S population is expected to increase by 90 million in the next 30 years. According to the book "Growing a Better America: Smart, Strong,…
-
On today's Current State: A report card for Michigan charter schools, wolf hunting, the Detroit auto show, MSU hockey and the secrets to a happy marriage.