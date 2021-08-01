NCAA Men's Basketball

-
Kobe Bryant Memorial; NCAA transfer rule; Tom Izzo press conference; Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder On today’s Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the…
-
NCAA Men's Tournament National Championship; UNC vs. Gonzaga; Lansing Lugnuts; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.On today's "Current…
-
Sweet Sixteen, High School Boys Basketball Wrap-Up, NFL Concussion Cover-Up, Dale Beard, Reflection Friday, and Callers.On last Friday's show, Al and…
-
Happy St. Patrick's Day and Happy Tuesday! There is a lot to discuss on this edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, especially the release of the NCAA…