-
The verdict is in and Ndamokung Suh is no longer a Detroit Lion. Al breaks down what happened and also about what the Lions could have done to keep Suh in…
-
On today's show, Al recaps the High School basketball girls district action from last night. TJ Hawkins, head coach of Lansing Waverly chats with Al about…
-
Michigan State basketball had a tipsy-turvy weekend and now need some crucial wins down the Big Ten stretch for an NCAA tournament bid. Al invites Graham…
-
The Detroit Lions are coming off a come-from-behind win and Al and Alex break down the successes from the game. East Lansing head basketball coach Steve…
-
MLB Winter Meetings kick off today and the Detroit Tigers have already hit the ground running. Al and Alex break down the most recent moves and discuss…
-
Al chats with Jessica Beech Bograkos about her recent induction into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame. Later, the hot topic is Big Ten Media Day,…
-
Al invites Scott Yoshonis from Lansing State Journal on the show to give listeners the latest in the firing of Fulton's head football coach. Scott breaks…