Ndamokung Suh

  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #429 | March 9, 2015
    The verdict is in and Ndamokung Suh is no longer a Detroit Lion. Al breaks down what happened and also about what the Lions could have done to keep Suh in…
  • current_sports.jpg
    Sports
    Current Sports #425 | March 3, 2015
    On today's show, Al recaps the High School basketball girls district action from last night. TJ Hawkins, head coach of Lansing Waverly chats with Al about…
  • logo.jpg
    Sports
    Current Sports #424 | March 2, 2015
    Michigan State basketball had a tipsy-turvy weekend and now need some crucial wins down the Big Ten stretch for an NCAA tournament bid. Al invites Graham…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #379 | December 15, 2014
    The Detroit Lions are coming off a come-from-behind win and Al and Alex break down the successes from the game. East Lansing head basketball coach Steve…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #377 | December 11, 2014
    MLB Winter Meetings kick off today and the Detroit Tigers have already hit the ground running. Al and Alex break down the most recent moves and discuss…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #286 | July 29, 2014
    Al chats with Jessica Beech Bograkos about her recent induction into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame. Later, the hot topic is Big Ten Media Day,…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #284 | July 25, 2014
    Al invites Scott Yoshonis from Lansing State Journal on the show to give listeners the latest in the firing of Fulton's head football coach. Scott breaks…