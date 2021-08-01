-
Nestle Waters’ bottled water does not meet the definition of an “essential service,” according to a decision Tuesday from the Michigan Court of Appeals.…
A group has filed a challenge against the state Department of Environmental Quality's permit for the Nestle Waters North America Inc. to pump more western…
A group is trying to stop Nestle Waters North America Inc. from pumping more western Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain brand.Michigan Citizens for…
Authorities say they turned away about 40 protesters who went to a Michigan water bottling plant to try to speak with company officials about a recently…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for Nestle to pump a higher volume of water out of its well in West Michigan.…
An appeals court is being asked to overturn a ruling that a bottled-water company should be allowed to build a pumping station as part of its plans to get…
A November hearing is planned on an appeal related to a bottled-water company's plans to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.The Osceola Township…
Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of water annually from…