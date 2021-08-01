-
Is this the best recruiting period in the history of Tom Izzo's MSU men's basketball career? Also, THE NBA IS BACK! On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
MSU men's basketball tops Maryland; March Madness NCAA brackets; Tom Izzo press conference; MSU women's basketball Senior Day; Weekend WinnersMarch is…
-
Ezekiel Elliott contract holdout; Michael Thomas contract; L Quinn Licoln-Keon; Habitat for Humanity; Zion Williamson On today's episode of Current Sports…
-
Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James; New Orleans Pelicans; US Open; Gary Woodland; Tiger WoodsOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin…
-
Zion Williamson; David Griffin; Tiger Woods; Jack Nicholas; Earle RobinsonThe NBA Draft Lottery happened Tuesday night, and the results were shocking. On…
-
Michigan State University; Rick Butler; Michigan State Basketball Preseason Rankings; NFL Draft; Isaac Constans; NBA PlayoffsOn this episode of "Current…
-
University of Michigan Football; Elysee Mbem-Bosse; Jim Harbaugh; NBA Playoffs; NHL PlayoffsWe're back, and so is spring weather. On this Monday edition…
-
East Lansing Boys Soccer; Nick Archer; Detroit Lions Schedule; NBA Playoffs; J Cole KOD; Reflection FridayHappy Holidaze! On this episode of "Current…
-
Mardi Gras; Trinidad and Tobago; Winter Olympics; MSU Men's Basketball; Lansing Lugnuts; Scott Pohl; Nick Grueser; DeShaun Tate; CBS Radio On today's…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; DeMarcus Cousins; Mark Dantonio Statement; Miles Bridges; Chris Solari; Kirk Cousins.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" MSU…