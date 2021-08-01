-
Victor Robinson of PeacePlayers International discusses Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the importance of spreading the knowledge of his legacy to today's…
-
Shea Patterson; U-M Football; Recruiting; Jim Harbaugh; Detroit Lions; Matthew Stafford; NFC Playoff Picture; Allen Gant.Well, he got his guy. On this…
-
Detroit Lions; Jake Butt; MSU men's basketball; Detroit Pistons; Reflection Friday On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we start the show by giving…
-
Monday Night Football, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, College Football Rankings, Mark Dantonio and Chris Frey.Opening the hour, how about an NFL…