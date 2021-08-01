-
On today's Current Sports Segment of the Day, we invite DeShaun Tate of CBS Radio to breakdown what he's seen from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.…
-
Miles Bridges; Nick Ward; Xavier Tillman; Zavier Simpson; Isaiah Livers; Adrien Nunez; Desmond Ferguson; Jemele Hill; Kawhi Leonard; Kyrie IrvingThe…
-
Michigan baseball in the College World Series Championship; Red Wings NHL Draft takeaways; Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid, and Nick Ward in NBA Summer League;…
-
MHSAA playoff format changes; Eva Salinas feature; Nick Ward; 2019 NBA DraftOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by…
-
Michigan State basketball star Nick Ward broke his hand last season, and the College of Engineering stepped in to save his season through technology and…
-
Damian Lillard; Portland Trailblazers; Oklahoma City Thunder; Detroit Pistons; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Julius Marble; Cassius Winston; Nick…
-
Michigan State men's basketball adds top recruit in late signing period. Julius Marble, a three-star power forward basketball recruit from Dallas (Dallas…
-
Tom Izzo wraps-up the Final Four run by discussing the accomplishments of this season's team. Izzo also touches on the NBA Draft stock of Cassius Winston…
-
March Madness; Michigan State Basketball; Duke Basketball; Final Four; Tom IzzoMichigan State men's basketball is back in the Final Four! On today's…
-
Al, Alec and Jack analyze Michigan State's chances heading into this weekend's Big Ten tournament, but is a win in Chicago absolutely necessary?With the…