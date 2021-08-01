-
Governor Rick Snyder wants the Legislature to focus on overhauling Michigan’s auto no-fault law as it approaches the final weeks of the 2013 session.We…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has placed new limits on the expenses that can be claimed by people who are injured in auto accidents.The Michigan Public Radio…
-
A bill to overhaul Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance system will not get a single “yes” vote from Democrats in the state House. That’s according to…
-
A number of people who’ve been severely injured in auto accidents were at the state Capitol Thursday.As The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Jake Neher…