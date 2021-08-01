NPR Special Coverage

-
THU. FEB. 6, approx. noon | President Trump addresses the nation a day after the Senate acquitted him of both articles of impeachment. Trump said he was…
-
Tue. Feb 4 at 9pm on WKAR HD and streaming | President Trump is delivers the 2020 State of the Union address, which comes under the shadow of his…
-
-
THU. OCT 31 approx. 10am | The U.S. House of Representatives is voting to formalize its ongoing impeachment inquiry. The resolution before lawmakers…
-
Fri., Oct. 25 at 10am | Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is being remembered by family, friends and colleagues in a church in Baltimore. Former presidents…
-
Wed., Oct. 23 at 10am | Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the House Financial Services Committee about the company's plans for a new…
-
Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare. The long-awaited plan marks a…
-
Wednesday is another big day of testimony before two Congressional committees investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 Presidential election.…