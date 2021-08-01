-
The owner of a northern Illinois nuclear plant wants to ship about 45 pounds of highly radioactive nuclear fuel rods through Michigan on their way to a…
A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is operating at reduced power for additional repairs.DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait tells the Monroe…
A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan remains shut down after a valve issue was discovered following the malfunction of a transformer.DTE Energy…
A reactor at a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan is back in operation after being shut down since September for refueling and…
The planned closure of the Palisades nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan will be delayed by four years until spring of 2022, an energy company…
Ongoing concern over a proposed nuclear waste site very near Lake Huron took a new twist recently. A Canadian government review panel is exploring the…
Ontario Power Generation plans to store radioactive waste in an underground cavern near Lake Huron. The storage site’s proximity to the lake has raised…