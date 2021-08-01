-
Detroit Lions; Oakland Raiders; Matthew Stafford; Matt Patricia; MSU basketball; Tom Izzo Press ConferenceOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
Michigan State football defeats Western Michigan; Michigan football avoids upset against Army; Detroit Lions tie against Arizona Cardinals; More Antonio…
-
Antonio Brown; Oakland Raiders; Jay Z; NFL; Colin Kaepernick; Mateen Cleaves; On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we kick things off by…
-
Antonio Brown; Michigan State Football; Oakland Raiders; Hard Knocks; Spartan StadiumOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the…
-
Michigan State / University of Michigan men's basketball game; Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills trade fall-through; Fit Fridays with Blessed Body…
-
Michigan State; Detroit Tigers; NFL Celebrations; NBA Playoffs; NHL Playoffs; Rick Curti; Minor Legaue Baseball; Charlotte BatsOn today's "Current Sports…
-
NFL Draft, Connor Cook, Biggest Snubs, Laremy Tunsil, Michigan State Football, NBA Playoffs, Steph Curry MVP, Detroit Lions, and Weekend Winners.The wait…
-
Matt Ludtke fills in for Al on his final show, as Matt heads to San Francisco. To start, Alex and Matt debate the potential trade of Kevin Love and Andrew…
-
Matt Ludtke continues his time in the host seat, as he analyzes more news around the coaching carousel of NCAA basketball and starts the hype of opening…