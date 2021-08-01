-
The 7-2 decision threw out the challenge to the law, saying Texas and other objecting GOP-dominated states were not required to pay anything under the mandate provision and thus lacked standing.
Hundreds of thousands of people who buy their own health insurance on Michigan's individual market could see premiums rise by an eye-popping 28 percent on…
Michigan's two U.S. Senators quickly reacted to news that the latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare has ended for now. Late Monday night, U.S.…