Editor's Note: A public meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Vevay Township Hall.A private oil and gas company is hoping to drill at a…
Enbridge Inc. said Monday that it is moving ahead with the collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while it prepares for a court…
Michigan's new governor and attorney general moved quickly Wednesday to review the legality of a contentious state deal to run an oil pipeline beneath a…
A controversial pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac is on its way toward being decommissioned. Sort of.…
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge have agreed to replace twin 65-year-old crude oil pipes in a channel…
Authorities say oil has been found in a creek in the Flint-area community of Clio.The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qa7ox9 ) crews responded on…
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Sometimes, passing up a chance to play the sport you love for money is easier than it sounds.That was the case for Pedro Goldemberg…
Last year, the State of Michigan ordered a study of Enbridge Energy’s ‘Line 5,’ which carries up to 500,000 barrels of light crude and natural gas liquids…
Environmentalists have been calling on Enbridge Energy for years to shut down the pipelines running beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The company maintains…
In the aftermath of the 2010 Kalamazoo River oil spill, environmental groups have been calling on Michigan to pay attention to a different Enbridge…