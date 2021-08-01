-
Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee waded into a Great Lakes regional controversy on Wednesday, calling for the defeat of a plan to construct a…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will move next month to decommission a Great Lakes oil pipeline if the state's governor cannot resolve the…
Michigan's new governor and attorney general moved quickly Wednesday to review the legality of a contentious state deal to run an oil pipeline beneath a…
More than two dozen people spoke out at a public hearing against a proposal for more anchor supports in the Straits of Mackinac to bolster twin oil…