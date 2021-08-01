-
This competition was initially defined by who wasn't competing. U.S. star Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time and the heavy favorite to win, pulled out to take care of her mental health.
Eddy Alvarez, who plays baseball for the U.S. team, could become just the sixth person ever to medal in both the Winter and Summer Olympics. He took home a silver medal in Sochi for speed skating.
It's another setback for the troubled event on the same week that the ceremony's composer was forced out. Still, the show will go on tomorrow, officially kicking off the long-postponed Tokyo Games.
This will be Australia's third time hosting the Olympic Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.
Growing alarm about the Tokyo Games resulting in a surge of coronavirus cases has pushed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to announce a new round of emergency measures.
The 21-year-old was left off the U.S. Track & Field Olympic roster, despite her astonishing performance at last month's trials, due to a 30-day suspension following a positive drug test for THC.
The International Swimming Federation said it would reconsider its decision barring the cap from being used in competition, following criticism that the ruling discriminated against Black swimmers.
