We bring to you the press conference of MSU football coach Mel Tucker as the Spartans are in the middle of spring practice. Also, Al gives final thoughts…
The season opener between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed Thursday because of bad weather.The game was pushed back to Friday.The…
NCAA Men's Tournament National Championship; UNC vs. Gonzaga; Lansing Lugnuts; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.On today's "Current…
Michigan State Opening Day Football, Appalachian State, Stephen Olschanski, Lansing Catholic, Jim Ahern, Mike Lynn III, and Reflection Friday. No more…
Claressa Shields, Women's Boxing, Erik "Doc" Love, High School Football Opening Day, Detroit Tigers, and Cassius Peat.It's the last show for a while, with…
That one shining moment in college basketball belongs to Duke, who defeated Wisconsin 68-63 in Monday night's National Championship. Al Martin covers all…
Today on the show, Al hosts a few guests including Scott Yoshonis, local prep reporter, and Dejuan Jones, the defending Lansing State Journal Player of…