-
Trevor Manuel; Olivet College; Lansing Everett; JD Martinez; Detroit Tigers; Arizona Diamondbacks; Michigan State Football.Trevor Manuel has heard it all…
-
March Madness; NCAA Men's and Women's Tourney; Final Four; Mike Wilson; Detroit Pistons; NBA Standings.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it's not…
-
The Super Bowl, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Peyton Manning, Von Miller, Michigan State Bike Polo, Trevor Manuel and Weekend Winners.Here's to a…
-
Trevor Manuel, a University of Oregon basketball commitment from Lansing, joined Al on the televison show last night. Al re-airs his favorite segments,…