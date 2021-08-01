-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she wants to cut the number of Michigan’s opioid-related overdose deaths in half within five years, joining with…
-
Authorities in western Michigan are seeking help from the public in identifying the source of heroin that's linked to at least three recent overdose…
-
U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge explained efforts to catch drug dealers after major increases in drug overdose deaths in West Michigan.Birge said the situation…
-
Snyder order to make naloxone widely available in Michigan. Gov. Rick Snyder has authorized the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue…