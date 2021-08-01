-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday called for allotting $150 million in federal coronavirus rescue funds for Michigan’s local parks and trails, the second…
Beaches at parks in Ingham County will be open to the public beginning July 4th.Last week, the County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to open…
The state park system was born on May 12, 1919 with the creation of the Michigan State Park Commission.Back then, Michigan’s economy was driven by the…
A state panel has called for distributing $40.3 million in grants next year for land purchases and outdoor recreation development projects.The Michigan…
If fighting the Black Friday shopping crowds isn't your thing, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages you to hit the trail.The state is…
Some of Michigan’s state parks are offering programs intended to teach visitors about the wild animals in their areas.The family-friendly programs are…
A once vibrant green space in Lansing shuttered nearly 30 years ago has come back to life. Yesterday, Mayor Virg Bernero and others stood on a new boat…