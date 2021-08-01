-
Mark Dantonio; Bill Beekman; Pat Narduzzi; Luke Fickell; Robert Saleh; James Moore; Kobe BryantThe search for a new head coach for the Michigan State…
-
WKAR's Al Martin reports from Spartan Stadium on the aftermath of MSU's defeat to Ohio State, 49 to 37 the final. The four-team playoff hopes of the…
-
Thursday kicks off with discussion on the recent Bill Simmons suspension by ESPN due to comments made on NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell. Later, Alex…
-
Al chats with Jody (Every) Parker, daughter of chairman Bob Every, about her recent induction into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame. Later, it's a…