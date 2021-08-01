-
When it comes to knowing the local Lansing area scene in high school football and basketball, Erik "Doc" Love is the go-to man. The high school sports…
-
Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball coach Luke Pohl address the end of game controversy surrounding the division three state championship win over Iron…
-
Duke Basketball; Zion Williamson; Luke Pohl; Michigan State Basketball; March Madness; Just one more day until March Madness tips off. On today's episode…
-
Tarik Black; Michigan Football; Pewamo-Westphalia Football; Ithaca Football; Detroit Lions; NFL Preseason; Brian Calloway; MHSAA FootballAnother week,…
-
High School Football; Jeremy Miller; Pewamo-Westphalia High School; Ithaca High School; Baseball; James Moore; Mitch Lutzke; Page Fence Giants; MSU…
-
Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Michigan Basketball; Pewamo-Westphalia Girls Basketball; Duke Basketball; NCAA Tournament; Adam BiggersThe first…
-
Tiger Woods; Mark Dantonio; Big Ten Coach of the Year; Greg Schiano; Michigan State Basketball vs. Notre Dame; Jeremy MillerTiger Woods is finally back in…
-
MSU Football Captains; Chris Frey; Brian Allen; Mark Dantonio; Gerald Holmes; Jeremy Miller; Pewamo-Westphalia; James Edwards III; The Athletic and Sports…
-
Visitation was held Thursday night for 52-year-old George Heckman and his 28-year-old son Grant at Pewamo-Westphalia High School.Heckman was an elementary…
-
March Madness; NCAA Tournament; Jim Comparoni; Michigan Men's Basketball; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports with…