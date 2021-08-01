-
State officials have given Enbridge Inc. permission to install 22 more anchor supports along twin pipelines at the bottom of the waterway linking Lakes…
State officials say the flow of crude oil through twin underwater pipelines has been halted temporarily because of high winds and waves in the channel…
East Lansing Democratic State Rep. Sam Singh wants greater oversight of oil pipelines criss-crossing Michigan. We ask Singh why, and get his views on the…
In the aftermath of the 2010 Kalamazoo River oil spill, environmental groups have been calling on Michigan to pay attention to a different Enbridge…