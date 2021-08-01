-
Victor Robinson of PeacePlayers International discusses Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the importance of spreading the knowledge of his legacy to today's…
-
MSU Basketball; Nick Ward; Cassius Winston; NFL Playoffs; Fit Fridays; Tom Brady; AFC Championship; NFC ChampionshipHappy Fri-yay! On this episode of…
-
Detroit Lions; Jake Butt; MSU men's basketball; Detroit Pistons; Reflection Friday On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we start the show by giving…
-
Tribute to Williamston boy's basketball coach Jason Bauer, a look at the Big Ten men's basketball tournament, and a chat with Okemos High School boy's…
-
Mark Dantonio Press Conference Takeaways, Michigan State Football, Quarterback Situation, Detroit Pistons, Michigan State Men's Basketball, and High…
-
OKEMOS- The Okemos Chiefs (6-3, 4-2) won their fourth straight must-win game and are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 after defeating the…
-
OKEMOS- The Okemos Chiefs shut out the Eastern Quakers, 36-0, Friday to move within one win of clinching a playoff spot.The Chiefs ran wild, totaling 271…