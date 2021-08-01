-
This year’s midterm election continues to break records in political spending. Special interest groups are at an all-time high for election spending.…
-
Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed is launching a state-based political action committee to boost liberal candidates and causes in the…
-
A racial justice group's political action committee plans to hold leadership training in Detroit focused on black voters.The Color of Change PAC says…
-
Republicans in Lansing worked at a breakneck speed today to pass legislation expanding campaign donation limits to certain types of big donors. The bills…