A heavily contaminated site on Lansing’s north side is on the verge of being removed from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund site…
The state of Michigan has fined a Lansing facility for releasing excessive amounts of sulfur dioxide into the air.Energy Developments Lansing operates a…
The owner of an oil processing company in Flint is accused of violating the Clean Water Act. Robert Massey faces a felony charge for allegedly telling…
New legislation in the state senate would increase the timeframe in which legal action could be taken against polluters in Michigan. Under current state…
Michigan State University is launching a new research program to learn more about a toxic family of chemicals known as PFAS.Per- and polyfluoroalkyl…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday ordered Michigan’s environmental agency to review its pollution-inspection procedures after the discovery of a bright…
New research finds that rainwater can be a source of PFAs chemicals.PFAs, or perfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of chemicals found across the state…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Dow Chemical Co. has agreed to fund environmental restoration projects worth an estimated $77 million to compensate for decades of…
Recent heavy rains have resulted in sewage overflows into the Grand and Red Cedar Rivers.Storms in early October dumped an estimated 36-million gallons of…
Under a new bill in the state senate, fines paid by industry groups who violate environmental regulations would go to the communities most impacted by…