A Detroit-area man who authorities say killed his pregnant girlfriend's unborn child by pulling the woman off a bed and stomping on her stomach has been…
A prominent suburban Detroit leader has apologized for saying he'd rather join the Ku Klux Klan than a group of CEOs who are striving to improve…
A partial implosion of the Silverdome failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions' former home as intended Sunday as demolition of the…
A Detroit-area couple is getting another opportunity to challenge a church over what it did with more than $41,000 in donations.Eugene and Jeanette Rogers…
The Michigan appeals court says in a ruling released Wednesday that a man who was mistakenly told that he would receive a $2.7 million severance can’t…