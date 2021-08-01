-
Originally designed to just be a professional minor league baseball stadium, Cooley Law School Stadium has been hosting the Lugnuts and a soccer franchise…
-
A partial implosion of the Silverdome failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions' former home as intended Sunday as demolition of the…
-
The Pontiac Silverdome hosted the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, the Who, the Pope, Wrestlemania, a Super Bowl, and of course, the Detroit Pistons and the…
-
DeWitt girls assistant soccer coach Darus Ward joins All to discuss the upcoming postseason games, the last win over Williamston, and back story of his…