A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties and other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers. They had…
Fri. Dec. 13 approx. 10am | The House Judiciary Committee votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump.WATCH HERE
Thousands have already gathered outside Van Andel Arena downtown as President Donald Trump returns to Grand Rapids for the first time since 2016. The 50…
Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump's call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.The president's 2020 budget…
Jill Mott doesn't like the tweets. The hard line on the border is too hard. And when asked whether she will vote for President Donald Trump a second time,…
President Donald Trump has signed a bill that's a key step toward building a long-sought shipping lock on the waterway linking Lake Huron and Lake…
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) might be in for a shakeup – and Michigan could feel the effects.President Donald Trump has been…
President Donald Trump took aim at familiar political targets and added a few fresh ones during a campaign-style rally Saturday night in an Upper Midwest…
TUE. JAN. 30 9pm-11pm NPR News and PBS NewsHour President Trump delivers his State of the Union address to Congress. With Democratic Response.NPR News -…
Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, seen as a rising political star with a famous last name, delivers the Democratic response to President Trump's State…