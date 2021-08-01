-
Michigan's attorney general said Wednesday that a Republican-enacted law making it harder to put proposals on the statewide ballot is unconstitutional,…
Prevailing wage is now a thing of Michigan’s past. The House and Senate passed an initiative Wednesday to get rid of the law that requires workers be paid…
State lawmakers can now vote to repeal Michigan’s prevailing wage law. Prevailing wage requires the state pay union-scale wages on its contracts. Capital…
Citizen-initiated legislation to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law will proceed after the state Supreme Court denied an appeal filed by opponents of…
Construction worker unions have asked the Michigan Supreme Court to put the brakes on sending a petition-initiated question to the Legislature. As we hear…
A court says the Legislature gets to vote on a petition-initiated bill that would outlaw rules for how workers are paid on publicly funded projects. We…
The Latest on Michigan ballot initiatives (all times local):2:25 p.m.A legislative leader says initiated legislation to legalize marijuana for…
A group pushing to repeal Michigan's law that requires higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects wants the state to certify its…
Construction trade groups launched a 2018 ballot drive Tuesday to keep intact Michigan's 52-year-old law that requires "prevailing" wages and benefits for…
A group has turned in more than 380,000 signatures for initiated legislation to repeal Michigan’s law requiring higher “prevailing” wages on…