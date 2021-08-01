-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she wants to cut the number of Michigan’s opioid-related overdose deaths in half within five years, joining with…
-
Lawmakers continue to focus on bills aimed at sexual assault prevention in response to Larry Nassar. Nassar is the former doctor who told patients he was…
-
A group of law enforcement members – from sheriffs to prosecutors – unveiled a plan to prevent violence in Michigan schools Thursday. Capitol…
-
This has been a particularly bad influenza season, starting early especially in the South and West Coast in the U.S. This follows a severe season in…