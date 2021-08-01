-
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Michigan to unify Republicans a day after next week's primary election.The state Republican Party's "unity rally"…
-
Term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday officially endorsed his long-time lieutenant, Republican Brian Calley, in the governor's race — an expected…
-
Only a small fraction of registered voters voted in yesterday’s primary elections, either by going to the polls or voting absentee. But many say that’s to…
-
Votes are rolling in during today’s primary elections, but how is voter turnout? Voter turnout is typically low during city primary elections, but it may…
-
Besides the mayoral and city council races in Lansing, surrounding areas are also having primary elections today. During today’s primary elections,…