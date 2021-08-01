-
Law enforcement could not permanently take ownership of cash and other property seized in drug cases unless certain conditions are met under measures that…
-
Cash and other property seized by police in drug cases would have to be returned to the defendant unless there is a conviction or the assets are worth…
-
Some lawmakers in Lansing want to finish what they started last year when it comes to police taking property.A state Senate committee approved Senate Bill…
-
Environmentalists are cautioning state lawmakers against legislation about tree and foliage removal. Bills making their way through the state Legislature…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and state lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of how the property of recently deceased people is dealt with.…