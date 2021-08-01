-
Lansing’s mayor is praising preparations for the possibility of armed protests at the state Capitol on Sunday and over the next week. Mayor Andy Schor…
-
More protests are expected at the state Capitol in Lansing Thursday as Michigan begins a second month under a mandatory shelter in place order. Two weeks…
-
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has released a statement about how the city will respond to protests like this week’s “Operation Gridlock” if they reoccur.On…
-
Police say more than a dozen protesters have been arrested after refusing to leave the rotunda of the Michigan Capitol.Michigan State Police say in a…
-
The Michigan State University Police Department says 25 people were arrested Monday during a violent protest against white nationalist leader Richard…
-
Two former student-athletes at Lansing Catholic High School talked with WKAR about their racial encounters months before they decided to kneel during the…