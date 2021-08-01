-
The state park system was born on May 12, 1919 with the creation of the Michigan State Park Commission.Back then, Michigan’s economy was driven by the…
-
Outdoor enthusiasts soon will be able to appreciate 10 of Michigan’s state parks from their headphones.Tourism brand Pure Michigan is set to release an…
-
The multi-million dollar Pure Michigan campaign is getting an evaluation. The state Auditor General started a review this week.Representatives Steven…
-
The Pure Michigan brand has brought attention to the state’s lakes, breweries and museums. Some are hoping that the Pure Michigan designation may bring…
-
Originally aired on April 19, 2013.The state of Michigan saw an increase in tourism spending in 2012, most of which can be attributed to travelers from…
-
The state of Michigan saw an increase in tourism spending in 2012, most of which can be attributed to travelers from other states.This week, at the annual…