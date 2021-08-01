-
Aired Fri. Jun. 5 | WATCH HERE NOW | As the United States grapples with widespread unrest after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, our…
-
Aired Fri., Jun. 5 WATCH NOW HERE | PBS and WKAR present the documentary, The Talk - Race in America, in the wake of George Floyd's murder on May 25,…
-
Wed., Jun. 10 at 9:00pm on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING NOW | A rare look inside a troubled police department being forced to reform.Writer and historian…
-
Two Detroit police officers have been suspended amid an investigation into racially demeaning comments made during a traffic stop and posted on social…
-
A health care center in western Michigan is accused of agreeing to requests by patients for white-only caregivers.Six black certified nursing assistants…
-
On the April 21-22, 2018 edition of Current State: a new bill to make thousands of Medicaid recipients in Michigan work for their benefits, an MSU…
-
A black 14-year-old boy who got lost in a Detroit suburban neighborhood while trying to get to school was shot at by a white homeowner after knocking on a…
-
A reward is being offered for information about racist graffiti found earlier this month at a residence hall at Kettering University in Michigan.The…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State men's club rowing team recently welcomed multiple Michigan schools for the Head of the Grand Regatta. Grand…
-
Justin Verlander; Houston Astros; The World Series; Chadia Philyaw; My Brother's And Sister's Keeper; Race Relations; Lansing Catholic.It's not often that…