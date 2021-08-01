-
This story originally aired on WKAR in July 2017. In the early 1960’s, Detroit had one of the highest standards of living in the country. But not everyone…
Authorities in Genesee County are investigating after a black man woke up to find swastikas and slashed tires on his pickup truck.Someone also…
According to a new report, eliminating racial disparities in Michigan would generate billions of dollars over the next 30 years. “Often people talk about…
Justin Verlander; Houston Astros; The World Series; Chadia Philyaw; My Brother's And Sister's Keeper; Race Relations; Lansing Catholic.It's not often that…
White privilege is an issue that’s being discussed more and more in recent years. But what exactly is it?WKAR's Katie Cook explores that question with a…
Detroit wasn’t the only city in Michigan that experienced racial tension and violence during the turbulent summer of 1967. Disturbances ranging from…
On July 23rd, 1967, tensions in Detroit boiled over into what came to be known as the Detroit riots. By the time the unrest ended several days later, 43…
Michigan State University sociology professor Carl Taylor, Ph.D was 17-years-old when disturbances broke out in his Detroit neighborhood on June 23, 1967.…
It wasn't sweet music that brought Martha Reeves to the microphone at the Fox Theatre that day in July 1967; it was brutal reality.Detroit was burning.…