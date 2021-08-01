-
The Jackson city council has approved the creation of a new city department and a new commission to address racial equity.The new Racial Equity Commission…
A version of this story originally aired on Marketplace Morning Report. Spartan Spirits is a liquor store in downtown East Lansing. The store has a…
A jury has awarded $11.4 million to a black couple who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.Attorney Jon Marko…
Three young black women say a white man shouted racist abuse at them at a Denny’s restaurant in Michigan but when they complained to the manager, he tried…
A nurse is suing a Michigan hospital for allegedly honoring a patient's request to not be cared for by a black woman.Teoka Williams filed a federal…
The Detroit enclave of Hamtramck has approved $225,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former public works director who alleged racial discrimination and…