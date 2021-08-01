-
A new report from the Michigan Environmental Council says that a coast to coast train in Michigan could be in our future. We talk to Liz Treutel,…
Earlier this month, the Michigan Land Use Institute floated the idea of a new passenger train service from Ann Arbor to Traverse City. It’s a complicated…
Commuter rail plans in southeast Michigan are drawing fire from state legislators and other officials. The criticism stems from millions of dollars being…
Last week, the Michigan Department of Transportation along with Indiana and Illinois presented a proposal for passenger rail improvements on the Detroit…
Regional transportation planners will use a federal grant to rebuild and enhance the Amtrak train station in East Lansing. The $6.3 million grant will…