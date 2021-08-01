-
An update on the latest MSU football recruiting news, which includes two reclassifications that could provide a rankings boost for the Spartans. Also, the…
-
We recap the busy sports weekend as three local athletes came just short of Tokyo Olympic bids, as well as an update on MSU football flipping a top…
-
Tom Izzo has landed another big name that will help the future of Michigan State men's basketball. Find out who it is. On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have officially been postponed; Mel Tucker and his staff still at work in light of coronavirus pandemic; Tua Tagovailoa…
-
Current Sports host Al Martin gives his thoughts on the Michigan State win over Maryland this past Saturday, which made the program bowl eligible for the…
-
Mark Dantonio, head coach of the Michigan State football team, held his weekly press conference at Spartan Stadium. Dantonio previews the MSU football…
-
Michigan State University; John Engler; Bill Beekman; MSU Athletic Director; Mark Dantonio; Tom Izzo; Suzy Merchant On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
Aaron Henry is one of the latest recruits for the Michigan State Class of 2018 from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 6-foot-5,…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; MSU Wrestling; Production Assistants; Franklin Gomez; Isaiah Hole; Recruiting; Reflection Friday; Super Bowl.On today's "Current…
-
Recruiting; Signing Day Wrap-Up; Pressure on High School Athletes; Super Bowl; Current Sports Production Assistants; Isaiah Hole.On today's "Current…