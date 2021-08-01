Redisctricting

-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are asking a federal judge to toss a challenge the state’s new redistricting…
The United States Supreme Court issued an order Friday stating lawmakers in Lansing can pause their efforts for now when it comes to redrawing Michigan’s…
The Republican-led Michigan Senate on Wednesday proposed cutting spending in Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office to fund a new…
A group opposing a November ballot initiative to change Michigan's redistricting process has launched a radio ad that calls Proposal 2 a "blank check" for…
Emails produced in a lawsuit over Michigan's legislative and congressional maps show Republicans eager to pack Democratic voters in certain districts…
Michigan voters likely will be asked if they want to create a commission to draw districts for seats in Congress and the state Legislature.The Board of…