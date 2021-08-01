-
Wayne State University plans to move the 19th-century Detroit home of its founder to make way for a campus development project.Matt Lockwood, Wayne…
-
The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Detroit's Belle Isle is getting a $1.9 million renovation.Construction on the lower portion of the…
-
Ford Motor Co. plans to spend roughly $740 million renovating Detroit's long vacant train depot and redeveloping other area properties for research and…
-
The Genesee County Animal Control facility is getting an $8 million renovation and expansion.A groundbreaking was held Thursday in Flint. The project is…
-
Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an…
-
The University of Michigan plans to close its student union building for about 20 months as part of an $85.2 million renovation project.The Ann Arbor News…
-
Michigan State University is putting a $1 million gift toward expanding and renovating its music facilities.The East Lansing school announced Tuesday the…
-
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million…