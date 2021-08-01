-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured an elementary school in Flint Monday to call attention to the fact that schools have started their academic year, but…
-
An Eaton County judge may decide Tuesday whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will face a trial. Simon is accused of lying…
-
A state grant program is trying to get internet companies interested in offering high-speed services in rural Michigan. We have more from Capital Bureau…
-
Michigan officials say they’ve reached a deal with the US Air Force to speed up action to clean up PFAS contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has removed Livingston County District Court Judge Theresa Brennan from the bench. Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta tells us the…
-
The future of a judge accused of misconduct is now waiting on a decision from the Michigan Supreme Court. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta,…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a federal court to accept her arguments supporting a group of Detroit parents who have sued the state. As…
-
The state Senate Tuesday approved a bill to change the rules governing how auto insurance is sold in Michigan. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will weigh in on how Republicans in the Legislature dealt with a voter-initiated measure to increase the state minimum wage.…
-
A state agency has issued its first official advice to help businesses that want to get into the marijuana business. That’s after voters legalized…