© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

road closure

  • flood_kzoo_127.jpeg
    Weather
    Road Closures Due to Flooding
    As of noon today, here are the roads that are currently closed:In Lansing:Detroit St.E Kalamazoo St.E Homer St.S Clippert St.S Howard St.At Michigan State…