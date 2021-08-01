-
Al talks with former MSU fullback great James Moore about the unrest happening in America due to the killing of George Floyd. On today's Current Sports…
George Perles Dies; James Moore reflects on Perles death; Scott Pohl interviews Mark Wilson about Perles death; XFL 2020 rulesOn today's episode of…
MSU Football; Brian Lewerke; Ohio State Football; MSU Basketball; LaMelo Ball; Detroit Lions; Fit Friday's with Johnny Lewis On today's episode of Current…
Walt Kowalczyk, a star halfback at Michigan State who finished third in the 1957 Heisman Trophy race, has died. He was 83.Michigan State says Kowalczyk…
Due to the MSU football sexual assault investigation involving former players Josh King, Demetric Vance, and Donnie Corley, "The S.W.A.P. Meet with James…
Sunday May 4 - 6pm - 23.1 WKAR-HD | The Spartan Marching Band travels to the 100th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California. Beneath the Pines takes you…
Before this month’s Rose Bowl victory, Michigan State University last appeared in Pasadena in 1988, one year before John Madden’s arrival at MSU.Now,…
Dream big. That was MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio's simple mantra for his team this season. The Spartan football program's dream was realized last…
WKAR's "Current Sports" reporter, Al Martin, wraps up things from Indy as the Michigan State Spartans defeat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. They…
WKAR's host of "Current Sports," Al Martin, hits the streets of Indy at Lucas Oil Stadium to get reaction from the fans on Michigan State's win over Ohio…