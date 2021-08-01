-
One of General Motors' first self-driving test vehicles is going on display at an automotive history museum in suburban Detroit.The Henry Ford history…
-
Michigan is moving forward with testing and study of self-driving cars. But capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports, while the state has worked out a…
-
The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but…
-
Uber plans to carry passengers in autonomous vehicles without human backup drivers in about the same time frame as competitors, which expect to be on the…
-
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.The company says it has filed a petition with…
-
The day of the driverless car is gaining ground. Fast. What was once a science fiction fantasy is exploding into a legitimate industry. Connected vehicles…
-
Ford is working to integrate its autonomous cars with Lyft's ride-hailing software so someday Ford can carry Lyft passengers.The two companies will link…
-
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is expected to announce updated safety guidelines for self-driving vehicles Tuesday during a visit to a Michigan…