A Michigan man who was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager on charges of robbery, abduction and murder has the right to be resentenced, a judge…
The Michigan Supreme Court says judges, not juries, have the sole power to decide whether someone under 18 gets life in prison without parole.The 4-2…
Days of emotional testimony in two Michigan courtrooms are wrapping up with a final sentence for former sports doctor Larry Nassar, whose serial sexual…
The Michigan attorney general's office has asked a judge to sentence a disgraced Michigan sports doctor to 40 to 125 years in prison after he pleaded…
WKAR news reporter Scott Pohl has been following the Larry Nassar sentencing in federal court this morning in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The former MSU and…
A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for killing a woman after a 2014 Halloween party in southeastern Michigan and stashing her body in the…
A man in Michigan who was sentenced to life in prison without parole as a teenager nearly 50 years ago may soon be released.At 17, Bobby Gene Griffin was…
The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to an attorney. But underfunded and disjointed public defense systems means that low income people accused of a…
Juveniles convicted of murder in Michigan would no longer face mandatory life sentences under bills in the state House. As Michigan Public Radio’s Jake…
State Representative Bob Genetski will serve no jail time for his drunken driving conviction handed down last month.The republican from Saugatuck will…